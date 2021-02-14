QLC, the commercial real estate brand born from the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Group, has started off on a strong foot, following its launch in the late months of last year.

Going into their first full calendar year, QLC, headed by the CEO of the QLZH Group, Steve Mercieca and its head of commercial, Michael Paris, embraced January’s symbolism of renewal, goal-setting and motivation.

Following a challenging year for commercial real estate that encouraged the company to evolve, the team recognised the opportunity ahead and rounded up its top talent to design a strategy that would benefit and support its large client base in a year which is being trusted as the one to restart and rebuild businesses of all sizes.

Towards the end of 2020, following the announcement on the vaccination strategy, investors and business leaders reassessed their future plans. After a quiet start to the second half of the year, demand for commercial properties surged in the last quarter of the 2020.

This was due to business and property owners rethinking their set-up and rental prices, which resulted in the market remaining strong while shifting to a more appropriate balance for both landlord and lessee.

Demand for commercial properties surged in the last quarter of 2020

Property owners negotiating on their rent for the first year in order to help out their prospective tenants in their time of need became common practice.

Commercial specialists were catalysts in facilitating this process.

“We consider ourselves business partners to all the commercial property owners and business owners that entrust in this matchmaking process,” Paris says.

“As head of commercial, my passion is to lead and coach our commercial specialists in delivering the best experience for both sides which is integral in a business-to-business transaction,” he adds.

This demand has continued to increase after the turn of the year, with the QLC team continuing their efforts to service their clientele in an efficient and professional manner.

Backed by real estate powerhouses QuickLets & Zanzi Homes, their newly-revamped database with just under 8,000 commercial properties and the ongoing weekly training sessions provided by Paris himself, the goal is to ensure a homogenous performance with all commercial specialists across the company’s 32 branches.

QLC has adapted quickly to the changes in the market and continues to give the premium service the industry demands.

Earlier this month, the co-owners presented the strategy for 2021 to the group’s franchise owners and managers which was met with excitement for the year ahead.

“We are just starting! QLC is set to follow in the success footsteps of its founding company QuickLets, retaining the mantra of innovation and embracing work culture and the inspiration of purpose”, Paris concludes.

For more information, visit www.qlc.com.mt or get in touch directly with Michael Paris on michaelparis@qlc.com.mt.