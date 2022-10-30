I am deeply honoured to serve President Joseph R. Biden as the ambassador of the United States on these historic and beautiful islands that make up the Maltese archipelago. I look forward to meeting and getting to know the people of Malta and Gozo during my stay here.

Speaking on behalf of the US government and people, I respect and will endeavour to reinforce the strong ties between the United States and Malta. For over 200 years, we have supported each other as friends and partners.

I come to Malta from my home state and city of New York, where there is a strong Maltese diaspora. I treasure the fond memories of my first visit to Malta when I was a young girl. The relationship between our two sovereign nations is strong and deep.

Malta’s position in the Mediterranean, at the cross-roads of Europe, Africa and the Middle East, is of great strategic importance. Additionally, Malta’s membership in the European Union intensifies its role as one of our key international partners.

Our US-Maltese partnership is essential as we seek solutions to issues of global importance, such as tackling the challenge of climate change, energy security, irregular migration and regional safety and additionally preventing money laundering and trafficking in drugs and persons.

It is now more important than ever for our countries and others with shared democratic values to stand strong in the face of global threats, including the dire situation in Ukraine.

Malta’s recent election as a 2023-2024 member of the United Nations Security Council positions it to lead on a multitude of geostrategic issues. This is a critical juncture, as revisionist autocratic powers challenge the rules-based international order.

I look forward to working closely with Malta on the full range of international peace and security matters before the UN Security Council and to strengthening and enhancing our productive bilateral partnership.

Malta’s EU membership intensifies its role as one of our key international partners - Constance Milstein

Two issues close to my heart are women’s and children’s empowerment and protection and I enthusiastically support our Maltese partners in efforts to increase the participation of women in all sectors of society.

As a business leader and entrepreneur myself, I am proud to address women’s challenges in economic empowerment, career development and representation. Helping the mother is helping the child.

There is still a long way to go on our road towards realising the true potential of all members of our societies when we can truly say that we have eradicated discrimination and inequality.

Gender equity, equality and the social, economic and political empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity are top priorities for the United States.

Through our grants programme, the US embassy supports local NGOs engaged in this effort. I am so proud that, this year, we are sponsoring the participation of 86 women in the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs to help them expand their knowledge, network and access to start or scale-up their businesses and careers.

In addition to being an entrepreneur myself, I am also a lawyer. My legal background forms the foundation of my strong commitment to issues relating to the rule of law.

The US embassy is working closely with the government, authorities, civil society, media and youth organisations in Malta on efforts that strengthen and promote the rule of law. I pledge to continue these efforts for the benefit of the Maltese people, the region and our bilateral partnership.

As the daughter of a World War II veteran, I am dedicated to public service and, for decades, I have supported initiatives that honour those who gave their lives for liberty and assist those who suffered disabilities while serving their country. Next month, I will join President George Vella and other local and international dignitaries in paying homage to war heroes on Remembrance Day.

The US government is a committed partner and longtime friend of the people and government of the Republic of Malta, and I intend to further this partnership and friendship.

People-to-people ties form the bedrock of the US-Malta relationship and I look forward to working with our Maltese counterparts in government, the media, civil society, cultural and educational institutions and local communities to nurture and grow these ties.

I look forward to immersing myself in Maltese society in order to learn more about your challenges and priorities and to work with you all to strengthen our shared values and our strong relationship.

Thank you, once again, for your warm welcome and hospitality as I take on the great honour of representing the United States as our 19th ambassador to the Republic of Malta.

Constance Milstein is the US ambassador to Malta.