Updated 1.10pm - Naxxar procession cancelled

Gusts of wind could reach speeds of up to 88km/hr on Friday afternoon, threatening to disrupt Good Friday processions that are being held for the first time since 2019.

The Malta International Airport weather station has issued a 'yellow warning' and said it expects East-Northeasterly winds to be ‘strong to very strong’ and reach force 7 on the Beaufort Scale in certain areas.

Meanwhile, weather analysts at Windfinder are predicting even stronger gusts of wind reaching up to a force of 9 in the afternoon - right at the time most Good Friday activities and processions take place.

According to the online site, gusts will peak at 46 knots (force 9) at around 2 pm and drop to 39 knots (force 8) by the evening.

Force 9 winds are classified as 'strong gale' on the Beaufort scale used to classify wind speeds. They can reach speeds up to of 88km/hr and cause slight structural damage as well as high waves in the sea.

Winds could reach up to force 9 on Friday. Photo: Windfinder

Winds topple procession plans in Naxxar

Religious feast enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the return of Good Friday processions across Malta and Gozo, following a two-year hiatus forced by COVID health restrictions.

A procession in Naxxar was cancelled at lunchtime due to the high winds, the town's local council said. The Naxxar parish church said that the decision was taken following talks that failed to yield a satisfactory alternative.

Elsewhere, optimism about the processions continued to reign.

“Until now everything is set to take place, but we will take our final decision this afternoon, when we can have a better idea of the weather forecast,” Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi told Times of Malta on Friday morning.

Curmi, Archpriest of St George of Victoria, in Gozo, said all is set and prepared for the Good Friday procession.

“It’s not the first time we have had weather like this during this time of the year, but of course, we want to make sure we will not be putting any person or art piece in danger,” he said.

“We are lucky that most of the streets used for the route are protected from the wind, and if there are anywhere wind gusts are very strong, we will just change the route slightly to avoid it.”

Gilmour Zammit, a member of the Arċikonfraternita tas-Santissmu Kurċifiss, also said the procession leaving the Valletta church of the Nativity of Our Lady, better known as ta Ġieżu is to take place.

The committee will also have a final meeting on Friday afternoon to decide if large banners depicting phrases from the Scripture will be taken out or not for the procession.

“If the wind gets strong, then they will not make it to the procession,” he said.

Paul Azzopardi, from the Ħaz-Zebbug Gimgħa l-Kbira organising committee, said everything is prepared and ready for the 4:30 pm procession.

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, this year's Malta International Fireworks Festival has also been postponed by a few days, and will be held on April 20 instead of April 17.