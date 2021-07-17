Strong winds forced one of the high-speed ferry companies to cancel the remainder of its Valletta to Gozo trips on Saturday.

Virtu Ferries said “unfavourable sea conditions” meant it could not operate after 3.15pm and apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

On Friday, rival service Gozo Fast Ferry, said it would be operating a reduced scheduled over the weekend due to the inclement weather.

The two companies have been offering high-speed ferry servies from Valletta to Mġarr since June.

On Saturday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to strong northwest winds over the Maltese islands.

Earlier on Saturday, the police used a Euro 2020 meme to encourage people not to swim in the sea.

The message suggested the weather was about to disrupt people's beach plans just as Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini yanked away England’s Euro 2020 dreams.