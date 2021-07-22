Malta opened their FIBA European Small Countries Championship commitments with a statement win on Wednesday as they blew out Andorra to win 79-30. However, the Malta women now face stronger opposition in Ireland, a side who had also cruised past the Andorrans a day before.

Against Andorra, Starlites forward Stephanie De Martino was the top point-getter with 20, also adding seven rebounds and three assists. Speaking to the Times of Malta after the game, De Martino said it was crucial for them as “it’s the first game we played together in two years due to COVID-19”.

