Structural changes, costing tens of thousands of euros, are to be made to the new kitchen at St Vincent De Paul Residence that has already cost the government €4 million, Times of Malta is informed.

Despite the fact that the kitchen was only inaugurated last year, a development application has been submitted to the Planning Authority to carry out structural changes.

Asked to explain the need for the changes only a year after the completion of the project, a spokeswoman for the residence said they were necessary “to keep improving operations”.

“The PA application refers to minor internal alterations at ground level and first floor, mainly a change in the layout, a change in the location of external apertures and a change of use at first floor to administrative office space to be used by the residence’s administration,” the spokeswoman added.

Earlier this year, Times of Malta reported that despite the huge cost of the new kitchen at the country’s largest home for the elderly, the facility was rarely used.

Instead, all the food, provided by a consortium formed of James Caterers and a subsidiary of the db Group, is cooked and prepared at external facilities the two companies own in Fgura and Bulebel and then taken to the residence daily.

It is not known whether the structural changes are being made in order to make better use of the space, given that the kitchen is not being utilised as originally planned.

Asked to state what proportion of the food distributed to residents and staff at the residence is actually cooked inside the new kitchen, the spokeswoman avoided a direct reply.

Instead, she said that “the consortium cooks and prepares breakfast, lunch and dinner for all residents, meaning an average of over 2,000 meals a day in line with contract conditions”.

Members of the residence management, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the new kitchen had never been used for cooking. They also complained about the conditions in which food is being transported to the residence, claiming it is being left for long periods of time in the heat on roads in the hospital’s precincts before actually making it to storage or distribution in the wards.

The kitchen contract at St Vincent De Paul complex is currently under investigation by the National Audit Office following a series of articles published by this newspaper.

The original €60 million government contract for the building of a new kitchen and the provision of catering for 10 years – which was the result of a call for tenders – morphed into a €274 million direct order for the running of a new 500-bed extension of the home.

The James Caterers-db Group consortium had promised, as part of its bid, to build a new wing at the residence for €30 million but the government then granted it a direct order to run the new facility for 10 years at a cost of millions of euros more every year.

