The government is still working on setting up a structure for the implementation of the €700million urban greening investment that the PL promised during the electoral campaign, Miriam Dalli said on Thursday.

In March, Labour had promised investment - spread over seven years - to create green spaces in urban places if it is elected to the government.

Then, in July, the government said local councils were being roped in for 11 projects that will be funded through the initiative, including in Żejtun, and Għajnsielem.

Minister Miriam Dalli said other greening projects have been completed in the meantime.

Asked on Thursday when the €700million project will start to be implemented, Dalli said the government was "working on setting up the necessary structure" so that it could launch the projects.

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks following the budget, Dalli said.

Meanwhile, other greening projects in Ħamrun and Mosta, planned separately from this investment, have been completed, she said.