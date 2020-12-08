In our society, bursting with tradition and being so proud of its community, one can recognise the quandary this same society has been put.

In my day-to-day life, I meet people from all social spheres, ready to recount an experience that shaped their persona. It is evident that they are the product of their success, their discontent and their sacrifices.

Despite Malta’s abounding richness, people have periodically confided personal problems arising from the current COVID-19 situation.

A merchant in Ħamrun declared that his business has not been affected by the pandemic, however, his son lost his summer job as he was told that the place was coping without the extra help. His son had just bought a car and his father had, therefore, to step in and pay for his loan.

Another similar story takes us to Valletta, to a shop which was already struggling due to the political turmoil in November and December last year that cost the owner the usual, yearly, Christmas-generated profits. His situation was made worse by the pandemic, which made him cut his employees’ wages.

The Maltese largely believe in solid values and we are known to be an empathetic society. However, what are the metrics for progress? Is progress measured by the personal advancements in our day-to-day lives, without caring for each other?

The latest Eurobarometer on the quality of life in Malta has indicated that poverty is on the rise. In fact, this same study has found that more than 97,000 persons are at risk of situational poverty and on the brink of social exclusion. This number is abysmal.

While roaming in Floriana, you might encounter this situation peeping from the shadows, lurking in streets and peering from behind majestic features. Everyone is aware of the €700 monthly rent for a three-bedroomed apartment or the increasing number of beggars asking around in local businesses. Floriana, with its central location, forces you to realise that its problems are not just of the community but of the whole country.

A seemingly normal scene for some is still a personal, impressive one. A scene that if seen from above would show people from all walks of life, some in suits, others in uniforms and the rest walking idly through the streets of Valletta. One would also notice the contrasts in the social background of these people – from the richest to those who just about manage to scrape by in life. The glue that holds them together is their patriotic duty. Our responsibility is to ensure that our nation is moving forward and prospering to the best of its ability.

In the 2021 budget, the government failed to put forward any proposals for development in the sphere of social housing and education was barely mentioned.

A positive reference in the budget was the projected investment in the green economy, however, one must reflect on what is the green sector for the Maltese government. This arises from the fact that, during its term, the Labour government failed to fulfil the targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals to produce sustainable and clean energy on the islands.

In the budget document and speech, the government failed to recognise the reality we are living in and the consequences we shall have to face soon.

A major preoccupation lies in the fact that electricity and water bills were not addressed. The 83,000 people at risk of poverty have been left to fend on their own. Home-grown Maltese and Gozitan businesses have been abandoned by the government to cope with these unprecedented times.

Our nation needs an inclusive political road map that places society at its heart, one where the metrics of progress is not based upon skyscrapers but upon the fair distribution of wealth.

The Nationalist Party has survived an internal summer election. The time has come to allocate our resources on aiding Maltese society in this time of need. We, as a nation, want a political approach that is in direct contact with society, one that can assure a better future for all.

The PN needs to be open to society, a society that feels that it is heard by its representatives whose sole intention is rooted in honourable and virtuous service. This is the only way forward for our country.

James Aaron Ellul is minority leader, Floriana local council.