Dutch giants Ajax, rooted to the bottom of the first division for the first time in their illustrious history, on Monday appointed former player John van ‘t Schip as interim manager.

His contract runs until June 30, 2025, Ajax said in a statement. Van ‘t Schip played for Ajax for more than 10 years and has previous coaching experience, notably with the Greek national team.

“I am happy that it’s done and I am really looking forward to starting at the club where it all began for me,” said the 51-year-old in a statement.

