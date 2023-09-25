Mauricio Pochettino admitted struggling Chelsea need to “grow up” after their troubled season hit a new low with a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pochettino’s side have won just once in six league games under Pochettino after Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal sealed the points for Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are languishing in 14th place, just four points above the relegation zone, after failing to score in their last three games.

Chelsea’s latest flop was sparked by young defender Malo Gusto’s dismissal after 58 minutes for a challenge on Lucas Digne.

After a pitchside VAR review, referee Jarred Gillett upgraded the initial yellow card to a red for dangerous play.

