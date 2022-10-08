Diagnosed with ADHD, Shaun Farrugia struggled through school then quit university after four months. Today, his music fills stadiums across the world.

His feet are still firmly planted on the ground. While Malta may be celebrating a new hero who has broken ground in the notoriously impossible international music scene, Shaun knows his place.

“I’m a nobody... nobody knows me,” he insists.

But if the thousands packed in stadiums bobbing up and down to hits like Starlight don’t know who he is, they sure know his work and, it’s fair to say, they like it. A lot.

Another story focuses on the shift to free public transport. Circle goes through the story of Maltese buses that have ferried thousands of commuters across the island over the decades.

Circle also speaks to experts about decluttering our homes – there’s a necessary change that brings about well-being.

And vegan chef Daniel Pisani shares three make-ahead vegan school lunchbox recipes. Musician Dario Genovese is bringing back an old track of Freddie Portelli Ma Kellekx Tort – inspired by false accusations of infidelity directed at a close friend many years ago.

Circle also carries an article on a woman who set up a company to help other women feel safe alone by offering a wrist-worn device that sets off an alarm at the touch of a button and self-defence classes – at affordable prices.

