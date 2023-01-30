Relegation-threatened Everton announced on Monday they had appointed former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager to replace the sacked Frank Lampard.

Dyche, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract, has a tough first match -- up against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 51-year-old said it was an "honour" to take over at the Merseyside club, who have not won any silverware since 1995.

"I know about Everton's passionate fan base and how precious this club is to them," Dyche said in a club statement.

"We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

