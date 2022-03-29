Premier League strugglers Everton recorded losses of £120.9 million ($157 million) in the last financial year, but are set to avoid being held in breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Figures released for the year ending June 2021 showed Everton were badly hit by another season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Everton’s losses over the last three years amount to £371.8 million, with Premier League rules stating a club is in breach of financial regulations if they make an adjusted loss of more than £105 million over a three-year period.

