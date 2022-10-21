Juventus comfortably beat Empoli 4-0 in Friday’s Serie A match ahead of their Champions League clash at Benfica which could seal their elimination from Europe’s top club competition.

Goals in each half from Moise Kean and Weston McKennie and a late Adrien Rabiot brace gave struggling Juve their second straight win in Italy’s top flight, the first time this league season that they have managed to win two matches in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved up to seventh, seven points behind Serie A leaders Napoli and three away from Roma who sit in fourth and host the pacesetters at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

Kean’s eighth minute opener, tapped in from Filip Kostic’s cross, was his first league goal of the season and rewarded Allegri’s decision to start the Italy international ahead of in-form forward Arkadiusz Milik.

