Luke Shaw insists England captain Harry Kane is still the “best striker in the world” despite his dismal start at Euro 2020.

Kane has been substituted twice after producing lethargic displays and failing to score in England’s Group D matches.

He finished Friday’s 0-0 draw against old rivals Scotland at Wembley looking a forlorn figure on the bench after exiting 15 minutes from full time.

The Tottenham striker’s sudden dip in form comes after he finished as the Premier League’s top scorer this season.

Having won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and he is transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta