Leeds have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce for the rest of the season as they scramble to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club said Tuesday that director of football Victor Orta had left by mutual consent and 24 hours later announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia along with his backroom staff.

Gracia, who only arrived at Leeds in February, leaves the club after four defeats in five Premier League games — they are outside the drop zone on goal difference with four games remaining.

