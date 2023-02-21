Leeds on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as the new manager of the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

The Spaniard, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on February 6.

Leeds had been hoping to make a swift announcement, but missed out on several top targets.

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit,” the club said in a statement.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...