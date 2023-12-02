Lyon travel to a resurgent Lens on Saturday, where they will be seeking to turn the page on a catastrophic season that has claimed another coaching victim – Fabio Grosso.

The 46-year-old Italian lasted just over two months in the hot seat after he replaced Laurent Blanc on September 16, but his record of one win in seven matches forced the Lyon hierarchy’s hand on Thursday.

In a statement, the club said the decision to move on from Grosso was driven by the poor run of results and came following an “in-depth analysis of the first-team situation”.

Heading into the weekend, Lyon remain rock bottom and five points from safety, having accumulated just one win and a total of seven points from their opening 12 matches.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...