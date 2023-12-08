Pep Guardiola admits “struggling” Manchester City’s unexpected stumble in the Premier League title race has left him searching for solutions to the champions’ problems.

Guardiola’s side crashed to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Wednesday as their winless run in the league extended to four matches.

City are languishing in fourth place, six points behind leaders Arsenal and four adrift of second-placed Liverpool.

After successive draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham raised alarm bells about City’s title prospects, Guardiola had defiantly claimed this week that his team would definitely win the Premier League.

