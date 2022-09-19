Struggling Naomi Osaka admitted Monday that she had gone through “more down than up” this year as she tries to break out of her slump at her home Pan Pacific Open this week.

The former world number one and four-time Grand Slam champion has plummeted to 48 in the women’s tennis world rankings after a wretched run that has seen her crash out in the first round of her last three tournaments.

The Japanese 24-year-old has not won a title since last year’s Australian Open and has been hampered this season with injury.

But Osaka is hoping to right the ship at the WTA event in Tokyo where she is defending champion, albeit from three years ago as the tournament returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

She will face stiff competition from a field that includes US Open semi-finalist Caroline Garcia of France, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Spain’s world number four Paula Badosa.

Click here for full story