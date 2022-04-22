Struggling world champion Fabio Quartararo warned his Yamaha team on Thursday that “we are not allowed to make mistakes” as the French rider looks to get his season back on course in Portugal.

Quartararo is still without a win in 2022 after four races and sits 17 points behind the surprise leader of the championship, Italy’s Enea Bastianini of Ducati-Gresini.

The 23-year-old French rider’s performances have been erratic.

He was ninth in the season-opener in Qatar, second in Indonesia and then eighth in Argentina and seventh last time out at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

However, the Algarve circuit, which kicks off the European loop of the series, is a happy hunting ground.

He was a comfortable winner in 2021 and is confident of a repeat performance as his Yamaha will be less handicapped by its lack of top speed on this circuit.

