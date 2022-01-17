Roberto D’Aversa has been sacked as Sampdoria coach following a run of just one victory in their last eight matches, the Serie A side announced on Monday.
According to Italian media Sampdoria will turn to 54-year-old Marco Giampolo, who coached them from 2016-2019.
The club thanked D’Aversa – who replaced Claudio Ranieri last summer when the latter left for Premier League side Watford – for the “serious and professional manner in which they conducted their work.”
