Roberto D’Aversa has been sacked as Sampdoria coach following a run of just one victory in their last eight matches, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

According to Italian media Sampdoria will turn to 54-year-old Marco Giampolo, who coached them from 2016-2019.

The club thanked D’Aversa – who replaced Claudio Ranieri last summer when the latter left for Premier League side Watford – for the “serious and professional manner in which they conducted their work.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta