Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United return is on hold until the struggling England forward improves mentally and physically.

Sancho has not played for United since their 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on October 22.

The 22-year-old was left out of England’s World Cup squad and also missed United’s training camp in Spain last week.

Sancho has found it difficult to produce for United on a regular basis since his £73 million ($90 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

He also endured racist abuse after missing a penalty during England’s European Championship final shoot-out defeat against Italy last year.

United manager Ten Hag said he had seen a further dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was axed from the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

Click here for full story