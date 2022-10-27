The Bundesliga’s last-placed side Schalke have appointed former Bochum manager Thomas Reis as head coach, the club confirmed on Thursday.

“I am happy to work with a team again. The goal we have together is to stay in the league,” said Reis.

Schalke have just six points from 11 league matches and have been without a manager since sacking previous mentor Frank Kramer after a 5-1 German Cup loss against Hoffenheim in mid-October.

