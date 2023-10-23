Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer was confident on Monday his struggling side would get "back on track" against Napoli in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Champions League debutants Union host the Serie A winners in the German capital on Tuesday night on a horror run of eight straight losses -- by far the longest streak since the side's first-ever promotion in 2019.

"We're making another attempt at getting back on track" the Swiss manager said, telling reporters in Berlin his side would approach the clash "with confidence and positive energy."

Union are still chasing their first point in the competition, having suffered injury-time defeats away at Real Madrid and at home to Braga, the latter after taking a 2-0 lead.

Fischer said he felt supported by the club despite the dry run and backed his team to return to form.

