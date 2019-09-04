Quique Sanchez Flores has returned to the Watford bench after Javi Gracia was sacked just four games into the season, the Premier League team announced on Saturday.

"Watford FC announces the appointment of Quique Sanchez Flores as the club's new Head Coach," the club said in a statement

Sanchez Flores previously took charge of Watford in the 2015-16 season as the Hornets finished 13th in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Dumped Gracia meanwhile had been a popular figure at Vicarage Road -- guiding the club to 11th in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final for 35 years last season.

However, his team were blown away 6-0 by Manchester City at the Wembley final, and the 32-year-old has paid the price for picking up just one point from the first four league games of the new campaign.

"Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements," said Watford Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.