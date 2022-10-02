Wolves manager Bruno Lage was sacked on Sunday after his club plunged into the Premier League relegation zone 24 hours earlier.

Wolves have won only once in eight Premier League games this season and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham left them third-bottom of the table.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

Wolves are the lowest scorers in the top flight, with just three goals, prompting their fans to taunt Lage with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” during the West Ham loss.

Wolves had lost nine of their last 15 Premier League matches under Lage, who won the Primeira Liga title in his first season in charge of Benfica in 2019.

