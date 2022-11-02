Football’s “stubbornness” towards dealing with head injuries is endangering the health of players, a British brain injury charity said on Wednesday.

Headway highlighted the inconsistencies in the treatment of such injuries, citing the cases of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Liverpool’s James Milner in Champions League matches on Tuesday.

While the South Korean forward was substituted after a clash in Spurs’ match against Marseille, Milner played on after suffering a head injury against Napoli before coming off early in the second half.