UK inflation remained much higher than expected for the fourth consecutive month, a report by the Office for National Statistics published on Wednesday showed.

Britain’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 8.7 per cent in May, underpinned by elevated prices for concert tickets, video games and air fares, as food and drink prices continued to increase at one of the briskest rates in decades. Economists had forecast that prices would rise by 8.4 per cent in May.

At the same time, core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, came in at 7.1 per cent year-on-year in May, up from 6.8 per cent in April and the highest rate in more than 30 years.

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, with the Monetary Policy Committee voting 7-1 in favour of the hike. This was the 13th consecutive increase as policymakers struggle with stubbornly high inflation.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that further hikes in US interest rates are to be expected as the central bank strives to tame inflation, which he said “continues to run high”. Although more rate increases are expected, at its monetary policy meeting last week the Fed kept interest rates unchanged. Powell said this was done so it could take time to assess the impact the higher rates are having on the US economy.

“We have been seeing the effects of our policy tightening on demand in the most interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy,” Powell added. “It will take time, however, for the full effects of monetary restraint to be realised, especially on inflation.”

Finally, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its key interest rate on Thursday, saying “it cannot be ruled out” that more hikes will be necessary. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, while at the same time sending out a very hawkish signal. The SNB is expecting inflation to remain elevated for some time, and another 25-basis-point move is expected for September.

In a statement after the meeting, the SNB said the move is to counter “inflationary pressure, which has increased again over the medium term”. The SNB also said that “it cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term”.

