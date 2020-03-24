A travel ban imposed in a bid to stem the coronavirus spread has left Maltese residents stranded abroad and tourists trapped on the island.

The government announced this week announced a suspension of the ban for certain flights up until April 12.

Air Malta will be operating regular flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and London during this period.

Emirates will also be operating a flight to Dubai on March 26.

A flight to Tunis will be operated by Vistajet, a private charter company, on March 26.

People arriving from abroad are expected to spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine.

Read the full list of flights below.