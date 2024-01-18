A student was drawn into the social benefits fraud racket at the age of 17, when her parents encouraged her to apply using forged documents, a court has heard.

The now-20-year-old was placed under the supervision of a probation officer who would help her understand the importance of a legitimate source of income on which to build her future.

She was one of many people who received benefit payments unlawfully, thereby defrauding the Social Security Department and ultimately, the state coffers.

Times of Malta last year revealed how hundreds of medical documents were falsified so people could cheat the benefits system.

On Thursday Magistrate Rachel Montebello handed down judgment on in connection with eight people, who in total owed around €145,000.

The woman admitted charges of forgery, knowingly making use of false documents, making a false declaration to make a personal gain which in her case amounted to close to €20,000.

Payments spanned the period between September 2020 and October 2023.

She expressed her will to refund the money to the department if granted the chance to do so using monthly payments.

When delivering judgment, magistrate Rachel Montebello, took note of the particular circumstances of this case, including the accused’s family background and her parents’ apparent involvement in the case.

Although a minor at the time she committed some of the offences she was charged with, the accused had assumed responsibility.

She was now a full-time student with a “promising future”, the magistrate said and consequently, the court deemed that a probation order would be appropriate.

A probation officer would monitor her at this crucial age and help her address her personal difficulties to ensure that she would not resort to unlawful behaviour in future.

Such professional help would also help the youth understand the importance of a legitimate source of income in building a stable future for herself, observed the magistrate, handing down a two-year probation order.

Meanwhile, the accused was to refund €19,280.92 to the department in terms of the agreement reached.

The seven other ‘fraudulent’ beneficiaries, who also admitted to similar charges were handed down each a two-year jail term suspended for three years and were ordered to refund the sums unlawfully received or any pending balances.

Each of the accused was to pay in monthly instalments which varied according to agreements entered into with the relative authorities.

Inspectors Wayne Rodney Borg, Andy Rotin, Michael Tabone, Shaun Friggieri and Keith Caruana Darmanin variously prosecuted.