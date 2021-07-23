The Malta Trust Foundation is extending its Blossom project, which provides vulnerable students with essential counselling services, to Birżebbuġa, after receiving financial support from Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Freeport Corporation.

Blossom, which supplies permanent counsellors funded entirely by private entities, has already offered psycho-social support to more than 500 children at the St Paul’s Bay Primary School, Qawra Primary School and Naxxar Middle School since its launch in 2017.

“It has given us great satisfaction to watch children become more resilient through this initiative and we are delighted to be able to now offer our service to St Benedict College in Birżebbuġa thanks to the immense support from Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Freeport Corporation," Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said on Friday.

According to headmaster Jean-Pierre Micallef, this project is essential for ensuring every child is educated in a safe and caring environment.

"It will also empower students to promote values, skills, knowledge, creativity and a positive attitude towards tolerance and inclusion to become reflective citizens," he added.