One of Malta’s largest assurance, consulting, and technology companies, EY Malta, has officially opened their student programmes for 2022. As one of the Big Four, these programmes promise to provide students with hands-on experience working with a global company of over 300,000 people and 400 people locally.

Students can choose between the Summer Internship programme or enrol in the EY360 ACCA fast-track programme.

The EY Summer Internship gives young leaders a chance to shine and learn from some of the sharpest minds in the business. Designed to build self-knowledge and business exposure, it takes place in the summer months. Along with over 140 fellow interns, students are launched straight into the working world, putting their strengths to the test in a dynamic and inclusive environment.

Experienced partners and managers provide study guidance, tutorials and dissertation mentoring in a stimulating and challenging environment. Sixth form students will complete 100 hours of paid work, whilst university students finish 200 hours every summer with the option of part time or full time.

The Summer Internship is open to University students pursuing Commerce, Accounting, IT, Insurance, Statistics, Engineering, Banking & Finance, Compliance related degrees and Environmental Studies. It is also open to Sixth Form students undertaking Computing, Accounts, Economics, Applied Maths, Pure Maths, Environmental Studies, Physics, IT and Marketing.

The second programme, EY360 ACCA, is available to all students who are undertaking Accounts A-levels. This hybrid blend of studying and working ensures ambitious and driven students the fastest way to becoming a qualified, professional accountant in less than three years. It provides a unique hands-on learning style, whilst providing an income and access to a global network of professionals.

Split into two phases, the first focuses on completing the Applied Knowledge and Applied Skills exams, whilst the second targets the Strategic Professionals. With lectures being held onsite at EY, aspiring accountants are fully immersed within the EY office culture.

EY also offers a full-time position to those attending either programme once they have successfully completed their studies.

EY Malta Country Managing Partner, Ronald Attard, said: “One of the most exciting aspects about working in such a dynamic industry is being given the chance to provide these types of opportunities to so many young students with big and bold dreams of their own. Our people relish the chance to pass on their knowledge to the leaders of tomorrow and to show them how we try and build a better working world, every single day.”

For more information on the programmes and to set-up a meeting with EY’s Talent Team, students can register on EY’s official student programme webpage.

EY are also hosting a Student Open Day on February 28, where students will have the opportunity to tour the office and meet the extensive team of skilled professionals. Registration for the Open Day can also be done through EY’s website.

www.ey.com/en_mt/ey-student-programmes