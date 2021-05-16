Three Maltese students were recently awarded scholarships by the United World Colleges (UWC) Malta National Committee to undertake the internationally respected two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma at colleges forming part of the UWC network, and to attend a UWC short course.

Ella Manduca, a student from St Aloysius’ College Sixth Form, was awarded a UWC ‘Dare to Dream’ needs-based, partially funded scholarship to undertake the IB at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK, starting in August.

Maia De Gabriele, a student from St Theresa College, Mrieħel, has been awarded a needs-based, partially funded scholarship to undertake the IB at United World College Maastricht, the Netherlands, starting in August.

Kelsy Cascun, a student from Our Lady Immaculate School, Ħamrun, will be undertaking a sponsored UWC online short course entitled ‘Social Entrepreneurship’ held by UWC Cyprus. During the two-week course, students will meet and learn from social entrepreneurs and work together in a multi-cultural team on their own social enterprise ideas, using experiential and problem-based learning in a digital environment.

UWC international schools strive for academic excellence, using their internationally recognised educational pedagogy pioneered by Kurt Hahn to offer IB diploma. They also focus on cultivating a learning environment grounded on values that encourage the development of well-rounded alumni.

The UWC Malta National Committee aims to raise awareness about the UWC movement and select students to attend the 18 UWC colleges across the world.

