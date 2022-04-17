United World Colleges (UWC) recently awarded two scholarships to local students.

Hannah Xuereb

Pearl Jane Borg, a student from Maria Regina College Mosta secondary school, Mosta (ex-Lily of the Valley), was awarded a needs-based scholarship to undertake the two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) at United World College of the Adriatic, Duino, Italy, starting in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Hannah Xuereb, a student from St Monica School, Birkirkara, was awarded a partially-funded scholarship to undertake the two-year IB at United World College Mostar, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting in August 2022.

The scholarships were awarded by the UWC Malta National Committee, which aims to raise awareness about the UWC movement and select students to attend the 18 UWC colleges across the world.

UWC international schools not only strive for academic excellence using their internationally recognised educational pedagogy pioneered by Kurt Hahn to offer the internationally respected IB diploma, but also focus on cultivating a learning environment grounded on values that encourage the development of well-rounded alumni.

