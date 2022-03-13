In collaboration with the University of Malta Department of Maltese and the Għaqda tal-Malti – Università, the National Book Council is once again organising a very special visit to the Melitensia section of the UM Library during the Campus Book Festival.

This event is a perfect opportunity not only for sixth-form students who are currently studying to get their necessary qualifications to enter University, but also for secondary school visits as part of their extra-curricular activities.

Public and students alike will be guided through the archives within the University library which contain the original writings of the National poet Dun Karm Psaila and Rużar Briffa, among others.

Prof. Bernard Micallef and Dr Olvin Vella will be leading this visit to this part of the library, which is not normally accessible to the public, and they will be giving information about what Melitensia is and how important it is to make this written heritage available to the public and students in Malta.

The word ‘Melitensia’ is a term used to describe the intellectual and artistic content in the material produced, or directly relevant, to Maltese and the study of Malta, regardless of where it originated.

Such materials may be in handwritten format, such as manuscripts and letters, or printed, such as published books, newspapers, as well as digital and technological, such as audiovisual work. In a nutshell, Melitensia covers all Maltese works on any subject and in any language, published locally or elsewhere. They may or may not be in Malta. Melitensia at the University of Malta covers the largest collection of this material after what we find in the National Library.

We can conclude by saying that informational literacy is a means of personal empowerment, enabling one to agree with, or reject, collective opinion, and leading one to be a researcher of true reality. The Melitensia is not just a room armed with books, or any archetype, but a room of satisfied curiosity and full learning. Genuine arguments are made up only of books – the library is full of ideas; perhaps the most dangerous and powerful weapons. Meanwhile, Plutarch says, “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”

The event ‘Tlaqna sal-Melitensia’ will take place on Wednesday 23 March from 11am to 12pm as part of the programme of events of the 2022 Campus Book Festival. Anyone wishing to book a place should send an email to info@ghmu.org.mt.

A valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate is required.

The 2022 Campus Book Festival is organised by the National Book Council and is running between Wednesday, March 23 and Friday, March 25 at the University of Malta Quadrangle. Visit the full programme of events at www.ktieb.org.mt.