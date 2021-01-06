January 6 marks Epiphany, the feast of The Three Kings, in which the Catholic Church celebrates the Wise Men’s visit to Jesus, offering him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Today also traditionally marks the end of Christmas festivities, when all the festive decorations, such as the Christmas tree, wreaths, cribs and lights, are taken down and stored away. Christmas street lights, which illuminated towns and villages for the past month or so, are also set to be turned off.

Two students from the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts went around the Maltese islands over the past two weeks to capture the colourful lights that brought some cheer to many localities at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic year.

Marin Babanov and Juan Mario Farrugia are currently engaged as student workers with Infrastructure Malta to gain hands-on experience in the areas of street photography, industrial photography and photojournalism.

Some of the photos were shared on Infrastructure Malta’s social media channels, through the hashtag #12DaysofChristmasStreets.

Naxxar. Right: Ħamrun. Photos: Marin Babanov

Paola. Photo: Juan Mario Farrugia

Marsaxlokk. Photo: Juan Mario Farrugia

Vittoriosa. Photo: Juan Mario Farrugia

Cospicua. Photo: Juan Mario Farrugia