Students eager to plan their financial journey before the start of the new scholastic year will find a BNF Student Package on offer, designed to give them the tools and benefits to support them during their study years, while also helping them kickstart their career.

The package allows students to easily manage their money, budget, set up good financial habits, save and spend with confidence. It includes a free Visa contactless debit card, free internet banking and processing fee discounts on standard BNF products. It also comes with a €50 bonus upon direct credit of first stipend.

The bank is offering students preferential rates on a wide range of financial services specifically designed to assist full-time students between the ages of 16 and 25, 18+ part-time students or those who have graduated in the last five years.

Students opening their account by October 31 may also be in the chance to win a €250 voucher to spend at PAVI Shopping Complex or PAMA Shopping Village, with the prize claimed at the end of year. Participation in this draw is automatic for account holders older than 16.

“All our products are designed to meet particular needs in the customer’s lifecycle,” said Anthony Caruana, head of the bank’s products strategy unit.

“In this case, our student package is crafted to help youngsters who are still studying to get one step ahead in planning for their future,” he added.

Students are encouraged to apply online from the bank’s new website or mobile app. They will, in turn, be contacted by a bank representative to make the necessary arrangements to open an account.

Detailed information about the package, as well as terms and conditions for the prize draw, may be found at https://www.bnf.bank/apply-for-a-bnf-student-package?account-type=studentpackage. The personal loan features, as well as terms and conditions, vary according to the student’s age and can be accessed from the same link.