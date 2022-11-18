Students Sean Calleja Micallef (7), Beppe Portanier (11) and Jean Parnis (10), supervised by Milica Radusin, master teacher of mental arithmetic and mental maths at Kid Genius Malta, are taking part in the fourth edition of the Millennial Competition in Creative Industry, taking place in Osijek, Croatia.

The team has come up with a creative solution related to Malta’s inherited tradition, symbolism and customs.

The competition is organised by the University of Osijek (Faculty of Economics), of Croatia.

The winning teams are expected to be announced in December.

More information is available at http://milenijsko.efos.hr/en/.