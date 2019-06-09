The Gozo College has launched the educational documentary Iċ-Ċittadella: Ilwien ta’ Belt Qadima through Proġett Kreattiv at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria. The documentary, developed by 11 primary schools, presents the story of the Citadel through the eyes of students. It reflects a multidisciplinary approach to learning since it blends together media literacy, maths, music, art and drama.

More than 200 students took part in the documentary with Year 5 students being the main protagonists. Three students in the role of Peter, Mark and Michela narrate the story of the Citadel in a colourful way. The project was developed in a span of eight months, through which students were involved in several workshops, leading to the final production.

A jam-packed theatre (picture) followed the documentary enthusiastically, particularly the students who were thrilled to see themselves on the big screen.

The project was coordinated by Department Literacy head Elaine Ciantar and Educational Officer Lawrence Sciberras. The story was penned by Mark Laurence Zammit, while George Mizzi was the artistic director. The filming and editing were done by Tonio Schembri.