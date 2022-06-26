Nineteen state and Church schools from across Malta took part in the GLOBE Cooling Down Students’ Investigation, which explored the Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE) in the country. After viewing the results of the investigation, the schools recommended that immediate action be taken to counter the lack of trees and high urbanisation that give rise to this phenomenon.

In November 2021, GLOBE Malta and the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) programme at Xrobb l-Għaġin launched an ambitious scientific investigation that gave students an opportunity to enjoy meaningful time outdoors and be involved in data collection. In this project, which combined science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), students had to use an infrared thermometer to collect nine temperature readings from homogeneous surfaces for five days monthly throughout the scholastic year.

A student measuring the surface temperature of artificial turf.

During the closing webinar of the first edition of this investigation, students shared their data and presented their findings. After witnessing the huge difference between the temperatures of grounds covered in tarmac, concrete, artificial turf and natural grass, and also comparing temperatures of built-up areas and open natural spaces, the students voiced their concern about the UHIE and urged the responsible authorities to take immediate action.

The students proposed the planting of local trees, shrubs and plants, together with the use of cool surfaces, as their two preferred effective ways to mitigate the dome of hot air in town centres. Other measures they would like to see implemented for a better future, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, included green roofs and covering concrete walls with climbers.

Students' suggestions, in order of preference, to curb down the Urban Heat Island Effect.

Elizabeth Canellakis, public affairs officer at the US Embassy in Malta, which supported the project, congratulated the participants in the GLOBE Cooling Down Investigation. She added: “The US Embassy is proud to support the Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) programme, which is sponsored by NASA, the US agency responsible for aeronautics and space research, and a leader in scientific discovery worldwide.” The infrared thermometers used for the investigations into the Urban Heat Island Effect phenomenon were purchased for GLOBE Malta by the embassy.

The GLOBE Cooling Down Students’ Investigation is part of the international Urban Heat Island Effect Campaign run by the GLOBE programme. For more information, visit https://www.globe.gov/web/surface-temperature-field-campaign