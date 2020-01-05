The Happy School Student Council of Victoria paid a visit to the Sliema crèche run by the Ursuline sisters as part of the activities marking the New Year. During the Christmas Novena, students attending the school were encouraged to donate goods to the crèche. The response was overwhelming. With the help of the parents, the goods were delivered to the nuns. The Student School Council members had the opportunity to talk to the nuns who in return showed them the place and made it possible for them to meet the children under their care. Head of School Lelio Spiteri and four teachers accompanied the group.