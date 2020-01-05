The Happy School Student Council of Victoria paid a visit to the Sliema crèche run by the Ursuline sisters as part of the activities marking the New Year. During the Christmas Novena, students attending the school were encouraged to donate goods to the crèche. The response was overwhelming. With the help of the parents, the goods were delivered to the nuns. The Student School Council members had the opportunity to talk to the nuns who in return showed them the place and made it possible for them to meet the children under their care. Head of School Lelio Spiteri and four teachers accompanied the group.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.