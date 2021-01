Students at the Gozo College Rabat Primary School were encouraged to make donations to Puttinu Cares instead of giving gifts to the head of school Lelio Spiteri during the festive season. The money collected was presented to Carmel Camilleri on behalf of Puttinu Cares Gozo by Spiteri (pictured right). He thanked all those who contributed with their donations.

