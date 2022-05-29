Year 5 students attending the Gozo College Rabat Primary School visited the Citadel as part of the social studies curriculum.
The fieldwork exercise included visiting strategic places in the old city, observing details and recording them in a special booklet. Outdoor learning allows students to develop values and opinions that are informed by first-hand experience of the natural environment. It is a source of powerful learning experiences and can be rewarding in many ways.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us