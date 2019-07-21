A cleanup organised by St Michael Junior School’s Ekoskola Committee in Pembroke was merged with the Daily Mile walk, a regular health-related initiative introduced during the last scholastic year as part of the Active School Flag Award project, in order to maximise the activity’s effectiveness.

The activity was deemed a success not only because it provided the many participating pupils and members of staff another opportunity to exercise by walking, but also in terms of the amount of waste collected.

This cross-curricular approach gave the pupils and teachers alike the opportunity to combine both environmental and health objectives in one activity; its ultimate aim was to enable the pupils make life choices that result in positive outcomes for their overall well-being.

During the past three scholastic years a concerted effort has been made to heighten the school community’s environmental awareness both through its formal and informal curriculum, in line with the school’s established Ekoskola developmental targets.

As a result, its pupils have become increasingly aware of the harm caused by litter, and more importantly, they are now more prepared to take concrete, practical daily steps to mitigate the negative impact of litter on the environment.