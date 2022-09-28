Fr Marcello Ghirlando, of the Franciscan Friars, of Għajnsielem, last Sunday blessed children and their school bags at the conventual church, heralding a new scholastic year.

This tradition is attracting more families to the Church and is fostering stronger ties among the community, Fr Ghirlando said, adding: “The initiative seems to be leaving the desired results. It helps foster a community feel.”

Mass was animated by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius. At the end of the celebration, children were given mementos, including stationery items.

Fr Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Anthony Church, Għajnsielem, on Friday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm. Mario Caruana and Maria Aquilina Caruana will animate the service.