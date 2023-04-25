Students are reminded that they have up to Monday, May 1 at noon to submit by e-mail or post their essay and/or poster to enter the national competition on the theme ‘What does democracy mean to me?’ that the NGO Repubblika is organising as part of its ‘Active and Responsible Citizenship Campaign’.

The essays, written in English or Maltese, or the A3-sized posters, must deal with the theme of ‘Integrity’, that is, the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles.

Students may tackle any of the following areas or any other area in which integrity plays an important role: integrity in public life; integrity in decision-making; courage as an essential element of integrity; fairness as an important element of integrity; honesty in sports; integrity in journalism; or integrity: what should one do when written rules and laws contrast with one’s conscience?

The first 30 participants to submit an entry will receive a book valued at not less than €20. The winners of the competition’s various categories will receive a set of books of not less than €150 in value, while those placing second will receive a set of books valued at not less than €60.

For further details, visit this link.