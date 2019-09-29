A group of students from St Margaret College senior secondary school, Verdala, Cospicua, recently interviewed the Chinese ambassador to Malta Jiang Jiang during a cultural programme at the China Embassy in St Julian’s, held as part of as celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China. Photo shows the Chinese Ambassador with students Grazia Magro (left) and Leon Buttigieg (right) and their teacher Martin Azzopardi.
