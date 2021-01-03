Late last year, a group of Form 4 students at our school had the opportunity to experience the harmony and beauty of a Chinese tea culture ceremony in class. This school project was coordinated by senior teacher Martin Azzopardi and it was linked to the students’ study unit about ‘Asian religions and spirituality’ as part of their religious education school programme. Last year, the school also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the foundation of its China Corner.

In the Chinese language, a tea ceremony is called ‘chá dào’ and it is considered as the spirit and soul of tea culture. It offers people the chance to taste and appreciate the fresh aroma of Chinese tea. For many Chinese people, a tea ceremony is an art of spiritual enjoyment which uplifts their moral character and nourishes their human nature.

The four basic values that characterise a Chinese tea ceremony are honour, beauty, harmony and respect. In fact, all these four values were highlighted during the ceremony held at school.

While preparing for the tea ceremony, the students were asked to honour everything around them – to appreciate the beauty of nature, especially the aroma of the tea, and pursue harmony while smelling and drinking tea, and showing respect to their teacher and classmates.

Experiencing the true beauty and harmony of a Chinese tea ceremony is something more profound and spiritual than just drinking tea. Following the activity, the students shared their very different feelings in class. This is quite natural as every person has a different life experience and personal values. In fact, in China there is a famous expression which says: “The moon is reflected in thousands of rivers but the reflections are different from each other.”

For many Western people, enjoying a daily cup of tea is just having a short break, but a Chinese tea ceremony entails much more than that. Though there are many interpretations to the steps followed in a tea ceremony, the following is considered central:

“Warming the tea pot and cups is an invitation to warm our hearts; pouring hot water from a distance to brew the tea leaves means dissolving your problems and daily burdens in the dissolved tea; pouring tea from the tea pot to the cups is to let go in life; and finally, smelling and sipping tea reflects a sense of enjoyment, harmony, purification and calmness.”

So a tea culture ceremony is not just about drinking tea (‘chá’) but a series of steps inviting people to enjoy making tea, appreciating tea, smelling tea, and finally, drinking and tasting tea. In fact, the five beauties of a Chinese tea ceremony are: tea leaves, water, timing, tea sets and the drinking itself. So, in a few words, there is great art in a Chinese tea ceremony, also in the table manners requested.

Throughout this Chinese tea ceremony held in class, the students learned to show high reverence to fresh tea, pure water, clean tea set, fresh air and people (in this case the teacher and participating classmates) as part of the table manners requested to follow. At the same time, the students were invited to say “No” to expired tea, dirty air, unclean water, an unclean tea set and to bad manners. So the ceremony served as a lesson in the promotion of sustainability and human respect/well-being.

Azzopardi commented: “We are all living in a busy world burdened by daily stress and work. So offering our students an opportunity to enjoy the harmony and beauty of a Chinese tea culture ceremony in class was a lesson in meditation and calmness.”

At the end of the ceremony, Azzopardi also thanked the Malta-China Cultural Centre, the China Embassy in Malta and the Malta-Sino Friendship Society for their continuous support and encouragement.

Students at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua