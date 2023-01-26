NWAMI International Malta, a registered voluntary organisation, is holding a number of initiatives to mark the International Day of Education, which fell on Tuesday, and Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Inspired by the UN theme for the International Day of Education − ‘To invest in people, prioritise education’ – NWAMI, in collaboration with the education ministry, is working with the Alternative Learning Programme (ALP) at St Thomas More College in Paola on a project which will see students create a multimedia production on how attending the ALP has impacted them.

A project is also being run together with the Naxxar Induction Hub where migrant children with little or complete lack of English or Maltese literacy are introduced to the Maltese education system and to facilitate social integration. This project is collecting the experiences of teachers at the Hub in a bid to raise awareness about the centre’s work.

To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, the voluntary organisation is launching an art competition themed “What does the Holocaust mean to you in 2023?” The competition, a joint initiative with the HSBC Malta Foundation and open to all Grade 7 and 8 students in schools across Malta and Gozo, is inviting students to reflect on the causes and impact of intolerance and hate speech and how these continue to pose a threat to society in present-day Malta and to express these reflections through art, either in the form of a painting or drawing.

This competition, which is open until January 31, will be judged by a panel which will include Maria Gabrielle Doublesin, chairperson of NWAMI International Malta; Glenn Bugeja, manager – corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta; Tonio Axisa, executive at the Ronald McDonald House of Charities; David Mifsud, creative director, Mustard Creative; artist Michell Borge; and award-winning street photographer Laura Peischl. The winner of the competition will receive a €100 voucher and be announced on February 15.

NWAMI International Malta was established in 2021 to help the building of sustainable, inclusive communities, to address multicultural issues and foster intercultural dialogue between local, expat and migrant communities through education, culture and community awareness activities.

For more information, e-mail chair.nwami.international.malta@gmail.com.